Monsoon Rains Forecast Nationwide Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are reported for most parts of the country on Saturday.South Jeolla and Gyeongsang Provinces will see rain through the early hours of Sunday while precipitation will continue on Jeju Island until Sunday afternoon.For the central regions of capital Seoul and Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, the rain will briefly let up during the day Saturday but will resume in the afternoon and towards the evening, depending on the area.Anywhere between 50 to 150 millimeters of rainfall is expected in the southern regions and Jeju Island on Saturday and Sunday. Mountainous areas in Jeju will see heavy rains of over 300 millimeters.Meanwhile, 30 to 80 millimeters of rain is forecast in the Chungcheong Provinces and the northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province while five to ten millimeters is expected to fall in Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces over the weekend.The rain could also bring gusty winds, thunder and lightening.Strong winds are forecast in Jeju Island and along coastal areas in South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces.