Moon Stresses Era of Peaceful Economy on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Saturday at the G20 Osaka Summit that an era of peaceful economic development on the Korean Peninsula will be beneficial to all.He said if an era where peace leads to economic development while the economy further solidifies peace is established, he is confident the Korean Peninsula will provide new growth engines to both the regional and global economy.He made the remarks during a speech at the G20 summit's final session held at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka Saturday morning.Moon stressed that peace is the cornerstone for sustainable development.He said the Korean Peninsula, which is ushering in an era of peace following seven decades of division and Cold War era legacy, is the one place in the world that is in urgent need of creativity, international cooperation and a fundamental change in perception.He noted there has been tremendous progress over the past year and a half, thanks to the full-fledged support and interest from the international community.Moon said the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States are continuing the Korean peace process through face to face meetings and letters.He then extended his gratitude especially to the U.S., Japan, China and Russia for their unchanging will for dialogue and for fulfilling their responsibilities to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.