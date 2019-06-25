Gov't on Emergency Mode with Heavy Rain Forecast This Wknd

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has activated the central disaster and safety headquarters and issued a level one alert following forecasts of heavy monsoon rain in the southern and Chungcheong provinces this weekend.The ministry is also operating on an emergency mode.On Saturday and Sunday, 50 to 150 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in the southern region and Jeju Island. Some 30 to 80 millimeters are forecast in Chungcheong and the northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province.The ministry has alerted local governments and related agencies to prepare for the activation of pumping stations to drain water and also step up monitoring in areas that are susceptible to landslides and flooding.Authorities in regions where heavy rain advisories have been issued are also told to control access to riverside parking lots and underground passage ways.Local officials in areas where there is a risk of homes being submerged are asked to review action plans on evacuating residents.