Pyongyang Calls Proposed N. Korea-US Border Meeting a 'Meaningful Opportunity'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has positively responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's offer for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone(DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Son-hui on Saturday issued a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA).Choi said that a meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. at the inter-Korean border was an "interesting offer" that would deepen and provide an opportunity to advance friendly Pyongyang-Washington relations.She said, however, her government has not received an official proposal for the meeting.Choi's remarks came in response to Trump's earlier Twitter message, which seemed to propose a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ.Trump on Saturday tweeted, "I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"