Moon, Trudeau Hold Summit Talks at G20

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Saturday morning on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit.They discussed Korean Peninsula affairs and how to expand bilateral trade in a mutually beneficial way.President Moon thanked Canada for its interest in establishing lasting peace on the peninsula and asked for continued support and cooperation.Prime Minister Trudeau highly assessed President Moon's active efforts to make progress in denuclearization negotiations and promised to play a constructive role.The two leaders assessed that cooperation in diverse fields was strengthening since bilateral relations were upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2014 and also thanks to the Korea-Canada free trade agreement and cooperation accords on science and technology.They also welcomed the fact that bilateral trade is nearly balanced since the FTA took effect in 2015 and agreed to expand reciprocal trade.Trade volume between the two countries is on a steady rise posting eleven-point-five billion dollars last year while imports and exports recorded similar levels.