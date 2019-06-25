BTS Again Tops Concert Ticket Sale Rankings

Photo : KBS News

K-pop boy band BTS has again topped the concert revenue chart, selling over 50-thousand tickets on average in each of their recent stadium shows.According to rankings issued by Pollstar, a publication for the concert industry, BTS sold an average of 51-thousand-106 tickets in each of their shows held in Brazil, the UK and France in the past month.Pollstar's LIVE75 is a weekly chart on ticket sales that ranks the top 75 grossing tours held in the past 30 days based on average ticket sales per tour.BTS also topped the monthly concert revenue list for the month of May announced by Billboard.Billboard said Thursday that from only eight shows in four cities in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Sao Paolo, the South Korean superstars grossed 51-point-66 million dollars in May.The seven-member boy band will continue their current "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" global tour in Japan in July.