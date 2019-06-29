Expectations Run High for Trump-Kim DMZ Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump offered to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas. Ahead of his trip to South Korea later on Saturday, Trump issued the invitation on Twitter and North Korea appears to be accepting the offer.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump has invited North Korea's Kim Jong-un to a meeting at the demilitarized zone(DMZ) during his visit to South Korea over the weekend.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We will be in South Korea. I let him know. And we'll see if he's there, we'll see each other for two minutes that's all we can. But that will be fine. And some of you will be there... "Trump on Saturday tweeted, "I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon)." He continued, "While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"During a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka on Saturday, Trump elaborated on his Twitter invitation.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I'll be going to South Korea. We're going with President Moon. We were with the president in Japan for a little while and we spoke, and all I did is put out a feeler if he'd like to meet. He sent me a very beautiful birthday card and what I did is... and I guess he got my return letter because it's in the newspapers... and reading the return letter. But I just put out... I just thought of it this morning... we'll be at the area, we may go to the DMZ, or the border, as they call it."After wrapping up his meetings at the G20 summit in Japan, Trump is scheduled to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul on Sunday. After that meeting, the American president is expected to visit the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas.North Korea's first vice foreign minister Choi Son-hui issued a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), saying a meeting at the border would deepen the friendly relationship between Kim and Trump and provide a meaningful opportunity to advance Pyongyang-Washington relations.She said, however, her government has not received an official proposal for the meeting, which she called an "interesting offer."Trump's second summit with Kim in Hanoi in February collapsed without an agreement due to differences over the terms of denuclearization. However, an exchange of personal letters between the sides this month sparked hopes for the resumption of the stalled nuclear dialogue.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.