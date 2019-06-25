Trump, Xi Agree to Restart Trade Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to restart negotiations as their escalating trade war threatens further disruptions to the global economy.Speaking after the bilateral summit on the sidelines of the G20 forum in Osaka, Japan, Trump said it had gone well, emphasizing that the two countries are "back on track."China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the two leaders agreed “to restart trade consultations between their countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect.”The report added that the U.S. had agreed not to add any new tariffs on Chinese products.Before the bilateral talks began, Trump said the U.S. is "totally open" to a fair trade deal with China, emphasizing that such a deal would be an historic achievement.