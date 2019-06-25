Trump Says N. Korea 'Working Things Out' Regarding Proposed Meeting at DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Pyongyang had responded to his surprise offer to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for handshakes and greetings at the demilitarized zone(DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.Speaking to reporters in Seoul on Saturday, Trump said "they’re working things out right now."Earlier on Saturday while in Osaka for the G20 summit, Trump suggested via Twitter that he was open to meeting Kim at the DMZ to “shake his hand and say hello.”North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in a statement later that day that the proposal was "very interesting,” but did not confirm whether the North Korean leader had accepted the offer.Trump arrived in South Korea Saturday afternoon at Osan Air Base in Gyeonggi Province for a two-day visit. It is the U.S. president’s second trip to South Korea, having last visited in November 2017.He is expected to visit the DMZ on Sunday, along with President Moon, following a joint press conference at 1 p.m.