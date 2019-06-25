[Hot Issues] Trump, Xi Agree to Ceasefire on Trade War

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to restart negotiations as their trade war threatens further disruptions to the global economy. Trump said he's holding off on new China tariffs for the "time being," as trade talks resume.Kim Bum-soo has more for this week's second “Hot Issues” story.Report: During bilateral talks held Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a new cease-fire in their trade war.With Trump saying he harbors no hostility towards China, Xi said the two sides, with highly integrated interests, should not fall into traps of conflict and confrontation.[Sound bite: US-China Summit (June 29 / Osaka, Japan)]U.S. President Donald Trump: “I actually think that we were very close and then we, something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we're getting a little bit closer, but it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We're totally open to it.”Chinese President Xi Jinping (Mandarin): "In 1979, our two countries established diplomatic relations, 40 years ago. 40 years on, enormous change has taken place in the international situation and China-U.S. relations, but one basic fact remains unchanged. China and the United States both benefit from cooperation and lose in confrontation. Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation.”In his closing remarks at the multilateral gathering, Trump said the Washington-Beijing talks had gone well, emphasizing that the two countries are back on track.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"Basically we agreed today that we will continue the negotiation, which I ended a while back. And we are going to continue the negotiation. We agree that I will not be putting tariffs on the 325-billion dollars, that I would have the ability to put on if I wanted. You know, we are fairly advanced, depending on where you want to look at, we are pretty advanced. We did discuss numerous other things, we mentioned Huawei, I said we have to save that till the very end, we'll have to see."Analysts who have watched U.S.-China relations closely, including Professor Xiao Geng at the University of Hong Kong, said the truce is a rational outcome.[Sound bite: Professor Xiao Geng- Management and Strategy Dep't, University of Hong Kong (English)]"Both sides need some good news. Trump needs to help his reelection, and (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) also needs to restore confidence in the Chinese economy. So I think logically, this is a very rational outcome, the market has been expecting, but was surprised again and again, and I hope this time, there will be no major surprise in the next few months."The truce is a relief for both sides. Experts had suggested that additional tariffs by the U.S. could cost two million American jobs and raise consumer prices by 12-billion dollars more for U.S. consumers.The trade war also disrupted investment and outbound shipments for China, the world's second-largest economy.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.