Moon, Trump to Visit DMZ Together

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will visit the demilitarized zone(DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.At the beginning of their bilateral summit in Seoul on Sunday, Moon confirmed the plan to visit the DMZ later in the day with the American president while adding that the day's focus is on the U.S. and North Korea.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"If you meet Chairman Kim Jong-un at the military demarcation line on the Korean Peninsula and shake hands with him, the optics themselves would be a historical scene, and a milestone event in the process of complete denuclearization and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula."While claiming that Kim also wants the meeting to take place at the border, Trump in his opening remarks added that logistics and security for a DMZ meeting with the North Korean leader are complicated.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"As you know, a long-planned visit to the DMZ, I'll be doing that in a little while and I look forward to that and there's a possibility that we'll be meeting Kim Jong-un and there's a possibility that it's going to be very interesting. I don't know, they want to do it. Chairman Kim wants to do it. I'd like to do it."Moon and Trump are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at 1 p.m. following their summit, after which they are expected to travel to the DMZ.Beijing-based North Korea travel agency Koryo Tours said on its Twitter that the DMZ is closed to tourists visiting from the North Korean side on Sunday.During Trump's first visit to South Korea in November 2017, he attempted to visit the DMZ via helicopter but was forced to turn back due to bad weather.