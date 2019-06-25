Trump Says He will Visit DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will travel to the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas later in the day.According to Reuters, Trump made the remarks during a meeting with South Korean business leaders before a summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in.Regarding his offer of handshakes and greetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Trump reportedly said he understands Pyongyang wants to meet and that “he'd love to say hello.”He reiterated that he and Kim have a good relationship, saying "we got a long great" and that "you don't lose anything by speaking."He added that any meeting would be very short -- essentially just a handshake -- but that a handshake “means a lot,” and that Pyongyang is “trying to work it out."Meanwhile, President Moon said on Sunday that he would accompany the U.S. president at the DMZ, and that the proposed handshake there would be a milestone event in the process of complete denuclearization of North Korea.