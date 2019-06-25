Sankei: Japan to Restrict Key Exports to S. Korea Over Wartime Forced Labor Rulings

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan will reportedly impose economic sanctions on South Korea next month over a legal dispute concerning forced wartime labor cases.Japan's Sankei Shimbun daily reported on Sunday that the Japanese government plans to restrict exports of three Japanese products to South Korea starting next Thursday.The three export items are reportedly key smartphone and television components, as well as parts essential in the chip production process.Sankei described the moves as, effectively, retaliatory measures against Seoul over South Korean court rulings in favor of Korean victims of wartime forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.The report said that the measures, if implemented, are likely to negatively impact the South Korean economy.Tokyo will reportedly announce the measures on Monday.