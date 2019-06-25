Menu Content

Write: 2019-06-30 12:41:13Update: 2019-06-30 12:46:24

Trump Encourages S. Korean Firms to Expand Investment in US

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump met with South Korean business leaders on Sunday and asked for their continued investment in the United States. 

On the second day of his two-day trip to South Korea, President Trump met with Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, among other conglomerate leaders. 

Most of the firms present have recently invested in the U.S. or have plans to do so.

In a speech after the meeting, Trump thanked the Lotte chief in particular for a recently announced three-point-six trillion won investment in the U.S.

He also said the revised Korea-U.S. free trade agreement between the two nations will benefit both sides, and encouraged South Korean firms to expand investment in the U.S.
