Trump Encourages S. Korean Firms to Expand Investment in US

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump met with South Korean business leaders on Sunday and asked for their continued investment in the United States.On the second day of his two-day trip to South Korea, President Trump met with Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, among other conglomerate leaders.Most of the firms present have recently invested in the U.S. or have plans to do so.In a speech after the meeting, Trump thanked the Lotte chief in particular for a recently announced three-point-six trillion won investment in the U.S.He also said the revised Korea-U.S. free trade agreement between the two nations will benefit both sides, and encouraged South Korean firms to expand investment in the U.S.