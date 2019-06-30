US, N. Korean Leaders to Meet at DMZ Truce Village

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Seoul on Sunday, where they discussed a range of bilateral issues. They also revealed they would visit the demilitarized zone and meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Joint News Conference after S. Korea-US Summit)]"For the first time in 66 years, the U.S. and North Korea will meet at Panmunjeom... "U.S. President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjeom in the demilitarized zone(DMZ) between the two Koreas later on Sunday.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We're going to the DMZ border, and will be meeting with Chairman Kim… We have a very good relationship. He understands me, I understand him. And sometimes that can lead to very good things."President Moon Jae-in and the American president held a bilateral summit in Seoul and revealed afterwards that they will visit the DMZ and that Kim would meet them there.Calling Trump a peacemaker for the Korean Peninsula, Moon hoped that the meeting will serve as a cornerstone in the denuclearization process.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]“The focal point of dialogue is between the U.S and North Korea. It’s a re-encounter of President Trump and Chairman Kim. I believe this has a very significant meaning for the dialogue that will follow the meeting today… The third North Korea-U.S. summit, I believe, will depend on the encounter this afternoon. I believe we can look forward to it."He added an inter-Korean summit will take place at a later time after the Trump-Kim talks at Panmunjeom.Trump said that the DMZ meeting is a "step in the right direction."Sunday’s meeting comes a day after Trump proposed, via Twitter, that he and Kim “shake hands and say hello” at the inter-Korean border.Nearly four months after the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February, an exchange of personal letters between the sides this month sparked hopes for the resumption of the stalled nuclear dialogue.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.