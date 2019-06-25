Moon, Trump End Summit Talks, Head to DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump held summit talks at the presidential office on Sunday.The two leaders reportedly discussed ways to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to establish peace in the region, as well as to enhance the South Korea-U.S. alliance during their talks, which lasted over an hour and a half and ended at around 1 p.m.Moon and Trump first held talks flanked by officials from their respective sides.Moon's chief of staff Noh Young-min, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong and Seoul's Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-je participated in the talks, that included a working lunch.From the U.S. side, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined President Trump for the summit talks along with National Security Adviser John Bolton, U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.The two sides then held an extended summit over lunch involving ten officials from each side.After the summit talks, Moon and Trump held a joint news conference at the top office and headed to the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas for a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.