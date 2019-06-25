Moon, Trump Visit DMZ Observation Post Ahead of Meeting with Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump visited an observation post along the inter-Korean border on Sunday.The two leaders flew to the demilitarized zone on their respective helicopters at 1:20 p.m. following summit talks and a joint press conference and arrived at Observation Post Ouellette at around 2:45 p.m.Moon and Trump then received a briefing from officials stationed at the inter-Korean border.President Trump is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjeom, also known as the Joint Security Area, located not far from the observation post.It's uncertain if the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. will hold a trilateral meeting at the truce village.