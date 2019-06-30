Trump Meets Kim Jong-un at DMZ Truce Village

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. met at the truce village of Panmunjeom. After bilateral talks in Seoul on Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump visited the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared for a meeting.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shook hands at the inter-Korean truce village located in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas.After bilateral talks in Seoul on Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump visited Panmunjeom together, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared for a meeting.As Kim came to meet Trump, the two shook hands. Trump then crossed the inter-Korean border briefly to walk with Kim on the North Korean side before returning to the South.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump (English)]"It's a great day for the world and it's an honor for me to be here... A lot of great things are happening."[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"It's very courageous and determined act."The leaders then proceeded to hold a meeting at the South Korean side.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean / as translated by onsite language interpreter)]"President Trump has just walked across the demarcation line that made him the first US president to visit our country. I believe, just looking at this action, this is an expression of his willingness to eliminate all the unfortunate past and open a new future."[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump (English)]"I just want to say that this is my honor. I didn't really expect it. We were in Japan for the G20 - we came over and I said 'hey I'm over here, I want to talk to Chairman Kim and we got to meet and stepping across that line was a great honor. Lot of progress has been made, a lot of friendships have been made and this is, in particular,a great friendship. So I just wanted to thank you. That was very quick notice and I want to thank you."After the nearly 50-minute-long meeting, which was primarily a bilateral affair between Trump and Kim, the U.S. president said he will form a working-level team led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to negotiate the terms of the North's denuclearization.During a post-summit joint news conference with Trump earlier in the day, the South Korean president said Seoul and Washington are on the same page for the denuclearization of North Korea.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"[What I had explained was that]if North Korea goes through with the dismantlement, in a genuine way, of the nuclear complex in Yongbyon, then this will mean that we will be arriving at the entrance of an irreversible, substantive denuclearization. So if this is implemented, then the international community will be able to discuss partial sanctions relief."With Trump and Kim holding talks nearly four months after the collapse of the Hanoi summit, denuclearization dialogue appears to have regained full momentum.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.