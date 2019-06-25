Trump Says 'Great Progress' Made in US-S. Korea Trade Relationship, Says More Must Be Done

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated calls for more equal bilateral trade between the U.S. and South Korea and called for greater inbound investment to America.Trump made the remarks Sunday at a meeting with local business leaders while in Seoul on a two-day trip.During the meeting, attended by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, among others, Trump said that “South Korea has made great progress in reducing our trade imbalance,” but said more must be done.He added that Washington and Seoul “must remain vigilant” and work towards further reducing the trade deficit.Trump may have been referencing the recently revised South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement implemented earlier this year.According to Seoul, combined trade between South Korea and the U.S. grew ten-point-three percent on-year in 2018, reaching an all-time high of 131-point-six billion U.S. dollars.