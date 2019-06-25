S. Korean Parties Welcome Trump's DMZ Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties of South Korea welcomed and expressed hopes for positive results from a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone(DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.Spokesperson Hong Ik-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party said in a statement on Sunday that the meeting would mark a turning point in which the place symbolizing division and confrontation will become a symbol of peace and cooperation.Spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said that a meeting just for the sake of meeting and dialogue just for the sake of dialogue cannot help defend the safety and lives of the Korean people, adding Trump's visit to the DMZ should not just be a formality.The minor opposition Baruenmirae Party said that Trump's meeting with the North Korean leader will hold historical significance even if substantial measures are not produced during the meeting.The minor Party for Peace and Democracy and the Justice Party both welcomed the U.S. president's DMZ trip and expressed hope that it will contribute to facilitating progress in the Korean Peninsula peace process.