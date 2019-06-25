Menu Content

Trump Briefly Steps into N. Korea, Holds Talks in South with Kim

Write: 2019-06-30 15:47:01Update: 2019-06-30 17:19:08

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shook hands at the inter-Korean truce village located in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas.

After bilateral talks in Seoul on Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump visited Panmunjeom together, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared for a meeting.

As Kim came to meet Trump, the two shook hands. Trump then crossed the inter-Korean border briefly to walk with Kim on the North Korean side before returning to the South.
