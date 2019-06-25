CNN: Trump Says to Invite N. Korean Leader to White House

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said on Sunday he would invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit the White House.According to CNN and the Associated Press, Trump said he would invite Kim to visit the White House moments after Kim crossed the military demarcation line and entered into South Korea to greet the U.S. president at the Demilitarized Zone. Kim reportedly gave no response to the comment.Trump visited the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korean territory, becoming the first American president to set foot in the communist country.