KCNA: Kim, Trump Agree to Resume Productive Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media reported on Monday that the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. agreed to resume bilateral talks on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday held a "historic meeting" at the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.The report said the two leaders "agreed to keep in close touch in the future" and "resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and in bilateral relations."KCNA said that "in 66 years since the Armistice Agreement in 1953 there happened such an amazing event of the top leaders of North Korea and the U.S. exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjeom, place that had been known as the symbol of division.”The state media channel also noted the presence of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who greeted Kim before the North Korean leader and President Trump began bilateral talks at the truce village.