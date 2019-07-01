Trump Heads Home after Historic DMZ Meeting with Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump returned to Washington on Sunday after his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border.Trump departed Osan Air Base south of Seoul on Air Force One following a two-day stay in South Korea.After summit talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the presidential office on Sunday, Trump traveled to the truce village of Panmunjeom in the Demilitarized Zone where he met North Korean leader Kim.Trump made history by briefly crossing into the North together with Kim, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to ever set foot on North Korean soil. Returning to the southern side, Trump and Kim met Moon in the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders.Afterwards, Trump and Kim held private one-on-one talks for about an hour at the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the truce village and agreed to resume working-level denuclearization talks.Following his trip to the peninsula, Trump tweeted that he had a "wonderful meeting" with Kim and that standing on North Korean soil was "an important statement for all, and a real honor."