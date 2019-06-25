Trump: US to Set up Team Within 2-3 Weeks for Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Washington will set up a working-level team within two to three weeks to resume talks with North Korea.Trump made the remarks to reporters after one-on-one talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjeom in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).Trump said that the two sides agreed to designate the leader of their teams and resume comprehensive negotiations.He added that Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun would lead the U.S. team under the supervision of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.Regarding his DMZ meeting with Kim, Trump described it as “historic” and “very legendary.” He expressed hope that sanctions on Pyongyang could be lifted some day, but reiterated that he's in no rush for a deal.