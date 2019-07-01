Pompeo: N. Korea's Foreign Ministry Will Be U.S. Counterpart for Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that North Korea's Foreign Ministry will be the U.S. counterpart for future working-level talks on the North's denuclearization.Pompeo made the remarks to reporters at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, after U.S. President Donald Trump held one-on-one talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjeom in the Demilitarized Zone.The top U.S. diplomat said he believes Washington and Pyongyang now have a “jumping-off point” for discussions, which he expects to resume in mid-July and be led by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.Pompeo said that the U.S. “will have the foreign ministry as our counterpart,” and that while he’s unsure of who exactly may be participating in the talks, “it's likely to be one of a couple people.”There has been speculation that Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui will take charge amid unconfirmed reports that Kim Yong-chol and Kim Hyok-chol -- the top negotiators for the Hanoi summit -- are no longer in the same positions.