Top Office Expects Historic DMZ Meeting to Provide Momentum in US-N. Korea Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Sunday that the historic meeting of the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. at the inter-Korean border will provide momentum for talks between Pyongyang and Washington.Presidential Secretary for Public Relations Yoon Do-han said in a news briefing that the meeting of the three leaders at the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) made history.The secretary said the top office appreciates the serious efforts made by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, adding President Moon Jae-in is also doing all he can to produce positive results in the journey towards peace on the Korean Peninsula.Trump and Kim held one-on-one talks at the truce village on Sunday after the first-ever trilateral meeting with Moon at the DMZ.