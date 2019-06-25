Over One Million More Employees to Enjoy Reduced Work Hour Policy

Starting on Monday, all businesses with 300 or more employees are required to abide by the government's 52-hour workweek policy, reducing the weekly legal maximum from 68 hours.According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, a one-year grace period will end and employees in previously exempted industries will now be subject to a maximum 40 hours of regular work and 12 hours of overtime every week.The new regulations will apply to some one-thousand-50 firms and over one million workers at bus companies, restaurants, bars and wholesale and retail outlets, among others.The shorter workweek went in to effect last July, but 21 industries were given a one-year grace period to better prepare for the changes.However, the labor ministry decided to grant an additional three-month grace period to some bus firms that have presented plans to adopt the work hour limits but need more time to do so.The 52-hour workweek will be applied to firms with between 50 and 299 employees beginning next January.