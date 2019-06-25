S. Korea's Exports Drop 13.5% in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports decreased 13-point-five percent in June from a year earlier, due mainly to the prolonged trade dispute between the U.S. and China.According to tentative data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, the country's outbound shipments came to 44-point-one billion dollars in June, extending an on-year fall for the seventh consecutive month.The ministry attributed the drop to a sharp dip in the unit price of Korean exports due to a rising won-dollar exchange rate.Imports fell eleven-point-one percent on-year last month to 40 billion dollars.The country's trade surplus came to four-point-one billion dollars in June, the 89th straight month in which exports have exceeded imports.