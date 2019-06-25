Park Sung-hyun Wins 7th Career LPGA Title, Returns to World No. 1

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Park Sung-hyun has won her seventh career LPGA title and reclaimed the number one spot in the women's world golf rankings after three months at number two.Park finished at 18-under 195 on Sunday at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.She captured the title after beating three golfers by one shot, including compatriots Park In-bee and Kim Hyo-joo.It is Park's second win this season, and earned her 300-thousand dollars in prize money.