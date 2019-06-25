Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority Launches Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority(KOMSA) was formally launched by the government on Monday.The agency is the result of legislation passed by the National Assembly last December seeking the establishment of an institution to manage maritime safety in the wake of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking.Under that bill, the existing Korea Ship Safety Technology Authority(KST) was expanded and revamped for the establishment of KOMSA.KST’s main duties involve inspecting ships and managing the safe navigation of passenger vessels.In addition to these responsibilities, KOMSA will also broadcast maritime transportation safety information, analyze transportation conditions, craft and execute related safety measures and carry out safety education programs and produce safety-related content.KOMSA vowed to create the safest sea passages in the world and to slash maritime accidents by half within the next ten years.