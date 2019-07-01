S. Korea's Foreign Ministry Protests Japan's Retaliatory Trade Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's vice foreign minister summoned the Japanese ambassador to Seoul to protest Tokyo's retaliatory trade measures against South Korean Supreme Court rulings regarding compensation of forced wartime labor victims.On Monday, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young called in Japanese Ambassador Nagamine Yasumasa, where he is believed to have protested and expressed regret over Tokyo's tightening of export regulations involving South Korean firms.Earlier in the day, Tokyo announced it would require Japanese firms to obtain government approval before exporting fluorinated polyimides, photoresists and etching gas to South Korea.These high-tech components are used in a range of goods, including semiconductors and smartphones, produced by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Display.Japan's Kyodo News cited the Japanese trade ministry saying trust between Seoul and Tokyo has been "markedly damaged."The goods in question will now take up to 90 days to be approved before they can depart for South Korea, forcing domestic firms to find alternative sources to maintain current stock levels.Japan produces about 90 percent of fluorinated polyimides and photoresists, and 70 percent of etching gas in the world.