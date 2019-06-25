Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.04%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost point-88 point, or point-04 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-129-point-74.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining five-point-47 points, or point-79 percent, to close at 696 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-158-point-eight won.