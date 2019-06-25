Police Chief Vows Thorough Investigation into YG-related Scandals

Photo : YONHAP News

National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gab-ryong has sworn upon the national police’s honor to investigate allegations that the police helped cover up scandals involving YG Entertainment.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Min said police are thoroughly investigating all suspicions surrounding the entertainment company.His comments came after police grilled former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk for nine hours last Wednesday on suspicions he extracted favors from foreign investors by arranging prostitution services for them at a high-end restaurant in Seoul in 2014.Police also launched investigations last month on suspicions that YG intervened in a police probe into drug-related allegations against B.I, a former member of the boy band iKon.On the possibility of a police raid on YG, Min said it is first imperative to find a connection between the firm and the alleged crimes in question. He said a raid would go forward if and when these conditions are met.