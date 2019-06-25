Probe Team Tentatively Concludes No Cover-up Attempts Made on N. Korean Boat Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

A probe team that had looked into the entry of a North Korean boat deep into South Korean waters has not found any evidence that the presidential office and the military sought to cover up or fabricate certain details of the incident.According to government officials on Monday, the probe team, comprising of some 30 Defense Ministry officials and military experts, made the assessment in a report they are finishing up ahead of announcing probe results.The probe team reportedly judged that military authorities did not intend to cover up details of the incident. Allegations of a cover-up sprang from the military's decision to change in a June 17 press briefing the description of the location of the boat's discovery from "the breakwater of Samcheok Port," where it was actually found, to "near Samcheok Port."However, the team found that there were problems in the military’s vigilance operations at sea and along the coasts at the time of the boat’s entry and is said to be planning on urging the military leadership to come up with supplementary measures.The probe team, which launched investigations on June 20th, is set to officially unveil its probe results early this week.