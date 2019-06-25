Taekwondo Designated as Official Training Program for Indonesian Police

Photo : YONHAP News

Indonesian police cadets and officers will learn Taekwondo as part of their official training program.According to the Indonesian branch of the World Police Taekwondo Federation on Monday, Indonesian National Police Chief Tito Karnavian has designated the Korean martial art as a required subject at both undergraduate and graduate police academies.Specifically, the Graduate School of Police Sciences in Jakarta will introduce a Taekwondo course in September, while the Indonesian Police Academy in the city of Semarang will follow suit next year.Created in South Korea in 2009, the World Police Taekwondo Federation now has adherents in 85 countries around the world.