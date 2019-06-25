Politics Prosecutors: Not Difficult to Prove Ex-Wife's Premeditated Murder

Koh Yoo-jung was referred to trial on the charge of murdering her ex-husband. Prosecutors do not expect particular difficulty in proving that her act was premeditated.



According to the Jeju District Prosecutor's Office on Monday, the suspect told police that the homicide was inevitable as she was trying to defend herself against sexual assault.



However, the prosecution suspects she committed premeditated crime based on her online search records, purchased items and the calm attitude she exhibited in the wake of the crime.



Regarding the wounds found on her arm and other areas, officials said they don't see them as defense marks but rather inflicted by self-injury or in the process of wielding a weapon.



As to the motive, prosecutors believe a number of factors are in play including the suspect's hostility against her ex-husband and desire to maintain a peaceful marriage with her current husband.