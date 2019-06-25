Unidentified Object Above DMZ Turns Out to be Birds

Photo : YONHAP News

An unidentified object was spotted above the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) at the inter-Korean border, prompting the South Korean military to look into the situation. However, the object turned out to be a flock of birds.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that military radar captured an unidentified object in the sky above the DMZ in Gangwon Province at around 1 p.m. on Monday.The object is known to have been spotted south of a no-fly zone the two Koreas established under their military agreement last September.A South Korean military official said it was detected at an altitude of four-point-five kilometers and slightly crossed over the military demarcation line.The official added it could have been an unmanned vehicle, flying object, helicopter or a flock of birds.The military responded by mobilizing choppers and fighter jets.