Disability Group Holds Rally Demanding Budget Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group denouncing discrimination against the disabled occupied a section of a road outside a government office in Seoul and called for securing a related budget to care for the disabled.The group called the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination held the rally in front of the Public Procurement Service on Monday with plans to march all the way to the Seoul train station plaza.The demonstrators, estimated at 15-hundred by organizers and about 700 by police, were led by 20 disabled people at the very front seated in wheelchairs.Half of the protesters were in wheelchairs while others holding crutches also joined.The gathering comes as the government recently decided to abolish the country's disability grading system that had six different groups for the first time in three decades.The new scheme will be a simpler two-tier system with either heavy or light disabilities.However, the group argues that without a sufficient budget, the change is of little merit.