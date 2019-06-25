China Welcomes Moon-Kim-Trump Meeting at DMZ

Photo : KBS News

China has welcomed the surprise meeting that brought together the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States at the inter-Korean border over the weekend.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang relayed Beijing’s position in a media briefing on Monday, stressing the trilateral meeting was constructive and produced active outcomes.The spokesman noted the leaders' agreement to resume nuclear negotiations in the near future, calling it “significant,” and expressed Beijing’s support for it.Geng said China has been calling for denuclearization, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and problem-solving through dialogue, arguing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to North Korea helped aid efforts to find a political solution to peninsula-related issues.