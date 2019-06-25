Photo : KBS News

The New York Times says the United States may pivot toward a nuclear freeze in its policy regarding North Korea's denuclearization.The U.S. daily said on Sunday that a new scenario focused on freezing the regime’s ability to produce nuclear weapons was deliberated by the Trump administration in the weeks before the DMZ meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. earlier in the day.U.S. officials quoted by the New York Times said they hope the idea creates a foundation for a new round of nuclear negotiations that have been stalled since the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi ended with no deal in February.The purported approach is tilting toward the status quo and will accept the North as a nuclear power. Despite its potential to prevent the augmentation of the North’s nuclear capacity, it will be limited to dismantle the North’s nuclear weapons, presumed to be 20 to 60, as well as its missile capability.Even such an approach, the New York Times claims, will face stumbling blocks as there's no guarantee Pyongyang will transparently reveal the true extent of its nuclear stockpiles and related facilities.However, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun denied the report, calling it “pure speculation.”