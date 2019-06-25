Possible Responses Mulled to Planned Strike by School Meal Service Workers

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government is mulling alternative food catering services at schools or even reducing class times in response to an imminent nationwide strike by meal service workers.Vice Education Minister Park Baek-bum and deputy heads of education offices across the country held a meeting at the government complex in Sejong City on Monday to discuss possible countermeasures to the three-day walkout that's set to begin on Wednesday.While contemplating last-minute re-negotiations, the participants also discussed measures to secure substitute food, including lunch boxes, gimbap, bread, rice cake and fruit, and providing them through school faculties or other non-unionized employees.Earlier in the day, a meeting consisting of non-regular workers, including meal and other supplementary service workers at schools, held a press conference in front of the presidential office where they criticized the government for what it said was its lack of effort to enhance their job security.Around 95-thousand people, or two thirds of non-regular school workers across South Korea, have joined the solidarity group and up to 50-thousand are expected to join the walkout.