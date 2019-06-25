S. Korean Automakers' Combined Sales Fall 5% in 1st Half of 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

The combined sales of South Korean automakers dropped in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.According to the companies on Monday, collective sales of cars manufactured by Hyundai Motor, its affiliate Kia Motors, as well as GM Korea, Renault Samsung and Ssangyong Motor stood at around three-point-eight-six million units in the January-June period, down five percent from a year earlier.Their domestic sales during the six-month period edged down zero-point-three percent, while overseas sales tumbled six percent.Only Ssangyong Motor managed to post on-year sales growth, rising by one-point-nine percent.Following a months-long labor strike, Renault Samsung’s sales plummeted 31-point-nine percent, while GM Korea's sales lost six-point-two percent partly affected by a factory shutdown in Gunsan last year.