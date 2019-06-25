Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff has touted the outcomes of the so-called “peace economy,” or economic benefits of the government’s efforts to cultivate peace on the Korean Peninsula.Posting on social media on Monday, Noh Young-min said the term “Korea Risk” is becoming outdated and irrelevant, noting foreign investors are quickly responding to the “wind of peace” blowing in the Korean Peninsula.Noh said peace-oriented policies under the Moon administration, including three inter-Korean summits, have paved the groundwork for peace, giving them the credit for a record-high foreign direct investment and foreign holding of local bonds in South Korea last year.He also mentioned the country’s record-high sovereignty credit rating and the ten-year-low credit default swap, or CDS, premium for South Korean foreign exchange stabilization bonds.