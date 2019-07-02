N. Korean Media: Kim, Trump Promised to Meet Again

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said on Monday that the leaders of North Korea and the United States agreed to meet again during their face-to-face at the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) at the inter-Korean border on Sunday.Korean Central Television aired a 16-minute documentary on Monday afternoon on the historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.In the documentary, the state broadcaster said that the North Korean leader appreciated Trump participating in the meeting with sincerity and showing his commitment to improving North Korea-U.S. relations.It added that the two leaders promised to meet again in the future.After the DMZ meeting, Trump said to reporters that he had told the North Korean leader that Kim can visit the White House any time he wishes.Ahead of their one-on-one talks, Kim also told Trump that it would be an honor for the U.S. president to visit Pyongyang at an appropriate time.