Trump Says He Had Great Meeting with Kim, Looks Forward to Seeing Him Again

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a great meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the weekend and looks forward to seeing him again soon.In a Twitter post after his historic meeting with Kim at the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border on Sunday, Trump said that it was “great being with Chairman Kim” and that “he looked really well and very healthy.”The U.S. president said he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon and in the meantime, teams from the U.S. and North Korea will be meeting to work on some solutions to “very long term and persistent problems.”He reiterated that he is in no rush for a deal.In another post, Trump thanked President Moon Jae-in for hosting the American delegation and him in Seoul last weekend, saying that "it was great to call on Chairman Kim to have our very well covered meeting."Trump added that "good things can happen for all."