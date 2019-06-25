S. Korea's Consumer Prices Stay Below 1% for 6th Straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices remained stable in June, posting growth below one percent for the sixth consecutive month, according to government data.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, consumer prices increased point-seven percent in June from a year earlier.Consumer price growth has not exceeded one percent for six consecutive months, the longest such streak since a ten-month period from February to November in 2015.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products gained one-point-eight percent last month from a year earlier.Prices of industrial goods remained flat, while service charges increased one-point-three percent on-year in June.Kim Yun-sung, director at the agency's price statistics division, attributed the lower consumer prices to the slow pace of growth in service charges and the decline in prices for petroleum products.