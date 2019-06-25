Abe: Japan's Trade Restrictions on S. Korea Comply with WTO Regulations

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that Tokyo's recently-announced trade restrictions against South Korea complies with World Trade Organization regulations.Abe made the remarks during an interview published on Tuesday in the Yomiuri Shimbun daily regarding tightened regulations on three key inputs used in chip, smartphone and display production.The Japanese prime minister said that the tightened regulations are a modification to a measure that has been implemented based on mutual trust between South Korea and Japan.However, the Japanese paper suggested that Abe's remarks imply the latest move was made due to impaired trust between the two countries.There is speculation that the new rules were introduced in retaliation to South Korean court rulings this and last year ordering Japanese firms to compensate Koreans forced into labor during World War II.