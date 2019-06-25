US Stresses Close Ties Between S. Korea, US, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department on Monday stressed the importance of strong and close ties between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in the face of regional challenges, including those posed by North Korea.The department presented the position to Seoul-based Yonhap News when asked about heightened tensions following Tokyo's announcement that it will restrict exports to Seoul of key inputs used in chip, smartphone and display production.A department spokesperson said that the United States remains committed to strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan to face common challenges.The spokesperson said as an ally and friend to both Japan and South Korea, it is critical to ensure strong and close relationships between and among the three countries in the face of shared regional and global challenges.The spokesperson added Washington is committed to strengthening further trilateral cooperation with Japan and South Korea and that they remain unified in pressuring North Korea to denuclearize.