Bolton Denies Shift in Washington's N. Korea Denuclearization Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border was “great,” and that he looks forward to seeing him again soon. However, in Washington, a report from The New York Times that the U.S. may accept a "freeze" of the North's nuclear arsenal is raising questions about the White House's North Korea strategy.Celina Yoon has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump has continued to speak glowingly of his surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas on Sunday.Trump tweeted on Monday that it was "great being with Kim" and that they had a “great meeting.”He added that he looks forward to seeing the North Korean leader again soon, suggesting another Washington-Pyongyang summit may be held in the future.Trump also tweeted his thanks to President Moon Jae-in for hosting him in Seoul.Meanwhile, just hours after Trump became the first U.S. president to cross the military demarcation line dividing the two Koreas, The New York Times released a report suggesting Washington may be considering a change in its North Korea strategy.The paper reported on Sunday that the Trump administration is considering accepting a "freeze" on North Korea's nuclear weapons program as a “first step” towards restarting dialogue.The publication notes that such an approach would mark a significant departure from Washington’s “maximalist demand” that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons program in the near term, and would mean the U.S. “tacitly accepts the North as a nuclear power.”However, high-ranking administration officials were quick to deny that such an option is being considered.Shortly after the story was published, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said the freeze idea was not discussed or heard of by the National Security Council, slamming the report as a “reprehensible attempt by someone to box in" President Trump.Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun also dismissed the story.Although negotiating teams from the two countries are expected to resume denuclearization talks soon, analysts say solutions to decades-old issues will not be easy to come by.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.